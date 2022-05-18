Out of The Spotlight: Geraldine Bryant Pens A Remarkable Story in Cultures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pemberton, NJ—When people hear the word “culture,” oftentimes images of wonderful traditions, tourist destinations, and warm and welcoming people come to mind. Bu,t Cultures encompasses far more, author Geraldine Bryant’s book, Cultures, is an in-depth look at the other side of The American Dream. Homelessness is shown in a very gritty and visceral way. Follow the story of Electra, an woman, who suddenly finds that she has become homeless to the system in the United States. While being stuck inside various types of homeless shelters, this is the journey that Electra will take to fight her circumstances. Wanting to figure out how this attractive and upright woman suddenly became homeless and unloved. Electra starts her journey in her present as she takes the reader into her past digging for answers just to discover the truth of her existence.
The book is a very raw chronicle of a story of how hardships are life true teacher. The reader will be taken through a very detailed journey of the challenges and tribulations of such a life, bringing about a roller-coaster of emotions. Readers from all cultures can get a glimpse of how, the answers to one black woman experience find answers in the ghosts of those who came before her and solace in the fact that one is never truly alone. Definitely a book for those who enjoy stories about the human condition and the strength of the human spirit.
Born and raised in Brooklyn New York, author Geraldine Bryant the eldest daughter of her Afro-American Black parents. The hardships she and her children endured have opened her eyes and made her aware of her surroundings now dealing with different cultures.
