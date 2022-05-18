Việt Nam, Singapore to expand cooperation in digital transformation, green economy: Legislative leaders

VIETNAM, May 18 -

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and his Singaporean counterpart Tan Chuan-Jin held talks in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — Speaker of Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-jin and Chairman of Vietnamese National Assembly have agreed that successful economic cooperation will elevate bilateral relations during the official talks on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

The Singaporean parliament leader is in the capital for a three-day visit on the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart.

NA Chair Huệ said the ‘miraculous development’ of Singapore with the wise vision of the leadership and the aspirations of the people are always a source of inspiration to Vietnamese leadership and people.

Amid complicated regional and global geopolitical, economic developments, the two countries should tighten relations, including between the legislations to contribute to the advancement of the Strategic Partnership.

Speaker Chuan-jin said his visit to Việt Nam is a chance for the two countries to further enhance the already strong relations, given the ever-growing economic ties and frequent high-level contacts and exchanges.

The two expressed gratitude for mutual support during the most challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic, including the donation of medical supplies and technological support, stressing that this is a vivid demonstration of the robust partnership and indication of further potential.

NA Chairman Huệ said this is the great time to foster economic ties as the two countries are in post-pandemic recovery and reopening process, and suggested the further cooperation in medical and scientific fields – not only for COVID-19 prevention and control, but also in preparations for future, emerging pandemics.

The NA Chair underlined that Việt Nam cherished the relationship with Singapore, identifying Singapore as one of its leading partners in the region in terms of politics and economy, and urged the two sides to closely coordinate to prepare for next year’s 50th anniversary – including the visits of the two countries’ highest leaders.

He noted that Singapore is always among the biggest investors in Việt Nam and Việt Nam always welcomes Singaporean investors and businesses, stressing the commitment to update policies and legal frameworks and quickly handle bottlenecks in projects in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam welcomes Singaporean businesses to invest in areas of priority like energy, tourism, hi-tech agriculture, automobile parts, digital technology, and green economy.

The Vietnamese top legislator also highly regarded Singapore’s experience in developing smart cities and wanted Singapore to cooperate and share its experience.

He urged the two sides to develop the model of ‘invented in Singapore, produced in Việt Nam,’ asking Singapore to increase imports – both in terms of types of products and number – from Việt Nam, especially high value-added products, and provide Việt Nam with trainings in financial management capacity, marketing and brand management enhancement.

Speaker Chuan-jin said Singaporean businesses have great confidence in their investment into Việt Nam and the potentials that the market has, evident in the growing number of capitals and projects from Singapore in the last two years despite COVID-19 impacts.

He expects the number of Việt Nam-Singapore industrial parks in the country will not just stop at the current 10.

The guest also agreed that the two countries should be deepening cooperation in digital transformation, green and sustainable economy, and at the same time, there are areas full of potentials like security and defence, culture and sports, to make the relations more comprehensive.

Singaporean official noted that successful economic cooperation will not just produce monetary values but also boost the people-to-people connections and bilateral friendship.

The MoU signing ceremony on cooperation between the national assemblies of Việt Nam and Singapore. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

The two welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between legislations, and supported the signing of a MoU on cybersecurity, mutual legal assistance, and trans-border crime prevention.

Legislation connections are an extremely important area and the two parliaments are fully capable of and need to make the relationship closer and more effective, making practical contributions between the two countries.

The two leaders also pledged to promote their roles in consolidating ASEAN unity and maintain ASEAN centrality and principled stances in regional issues.

With regards to the ongoing SEA Games held in Hà Nội, Speaker Chuan-jin appreciated the ‘near perfect’ organisation efforts of the host country especially given such a short time for preparations. He thanked Việt Nam for the warm welcome and hospitality it has shown towards the Singaporean sports delegation, especially the cheering on of Vietnamese audience.

He noted that this sporting competition brings an atmosphere of exuberance and joy after a long time dealing with COVID-19.

The Singaporean parliament speaker is the highest level official of participating ASEAN member countries that was present at the opening ceremony of SEA Games held in Hà Nội on May 12, 2022, and had met with Huệ for unofficial talks that day already. — VNS