End-of-Life Planning Yields End-of-Life Enjoyment, Yogis Teach
The Integral Yoga End-of-Life Project is the guide to the ultimate "letting go."
Just as a little bird cracks open the shell and flies out, we fly out of this shell, the shell of the body. We call that death, but strictly speaking, death is nothing but a change of form.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATE: May 18, 2022
— Swami Satchidananda
Virtual Workshops from the Integral Yoga Institute, Monthly, May through October
Free or by Donation
No one likes to think about their own death or the death of a loved one. Yet dying is an inevitable part of life. For more than a half-century, Integral Yoga has taught many people to live well. Now the yogis are offering clear, inspiring ways to prepare for the end of life, to cope with loss from long-anticipated demise or untimely death from illness, accident, or violence.
The Integral Yoga End-of-Life Project virtual workshops offer spiritual guidance and practical advice online, monthly from May through October. Hosting the six programs are long-time Integral Yoga instructor Karuna Kreps and Chandra/Jo Sgammato, the former general manager. Featuring talks by senior teachers, each class is available free or by donation, $0-$36 suggested. Learn more and find links to register at iyiny.org or at yogicendoflife.org.
"Like many baby boomers who expect to be 'forever young,' I haven't done any planning for the end of my life. This program and website have inspired me to get started."– Chandra/Jo Sgammato, Integral Yoga instructor and former general manager
"Now in my sixth decade studying Integral Yoga, I grew up and matured using those teachings. It inspired loving feelings, responsibility for my actions, self-knowledge, and some control of the body, breathe, and mind. Now I realized how the practical life skills of Yoga can easily be applied to our end-of-life experiences. After consulting with other Integral Yoga teachers, monastics, and ministers, I assembled a wealth of relevant advice into a website, yogicendoflife.org. As a result, wise swamis, lawyers, and chaplains have accepted the invitation to guide us in a series of live classes exploring all aspects of our approach to the great beyond.” — Karuna a.k.a. Karen Kreps, Net Ingenuity
Each of the six workshops addresses a specific aspect of preparation for death and together provides a complete blueprint for taking care of one’s final obligations. All the presenters are available for interviews and each topic could make an interesting article. All times are UTC-4.
Spiritual Preparation with Swami Karunananda
Thursday, May 26th, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m EDT.
The best preparation for one’s final transition is a life well-lived. Spiritually, people can equip themselves with a proper understanding of the nature of existence, that all things are passing. Through the principles of Yoga, they can face that final journey gently and peacefully, with courage and grace.
Physical Release with Sandra Amrita McLanahan, M.D.
Sunday, June 26th, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m EDT.
What happens to the physical body as it moves toward and ultimately achieves release? Explore the process of aging, what happens to the body in one's final days, and the mysterious topic of after-life experiences.
Practical Planning with David Deva Barrett, Esq.
Tuesday, July 19, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m EDT.
What legal papers are needed and why. Learn about the advantages of working with an attorney as well as how to access and navigate state and online resources for free and affordable forms.
Memorials & Interment with Swami Sarvaananda, Ph.D.
Saturday, August 6, 2 to 3:30 p.m EDT.
How should one dispose of physical remains? Would they like to have a memorial service that they themselves have planned? More importantly, how can they make sure that their survivors are aware of their wishes and not burdened by having to make decisions they should have made?
Community Service with Swami Chidananda and Karuna Kreps
Saturday, September 17, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m EDT.
As people age, they need more and more personal assistance. Explore the meaning of service in terms of seeking help for oneself and serving those at the end of life while maintaining one's own well-being. Learn about a web-based platform for requesting and providing service to the elderly as a Karma Yoga service or as part of the gig economy.
Leaving a Legacy with Chandra/Jo Sgammato
Thursday, October 27, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT.
What will remain to tell of someone and their impact on the world after your departure? How do they want your life story to be remembered? What will be their legacy? Practical guidance about sharing life’s lessons, leaving one's material resources to people or organizations, and other plans.
