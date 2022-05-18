More about The agenda for the June 8, 2022, monthly meeting has been amended
Amended Board Meeting Agenda
June 8, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location:
Georgia Public Safety Training Center
Room C-115
1000 Indian Springs Drive
Forsyth, Georgia 31029
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Barnard
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from April 13, 2022, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
VI. New Business
A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2023
B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations
C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)
VIII. Adjournment