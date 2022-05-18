DOH News Release: Tropic Care to return to Kauaʻi June 13-20, 2022

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Kauaʻi District Health Office, in partnership with the County of Kauaʻi, will host the fifth Medical Innovative Readiness Training mission, also known as Tropic Care.

Tropic Care will return to Kauaʻi on June 13, 2022 and will operate at several sites through June 20. 2022. The eight-day event will provide no-cost health care services to the community, including physical exams, eye exams, dental exams, fillings, and extractions.

Locations:

June 13-20, 2022:

Eleʻele Elementary School

Kauaʻi Community College

Kapaʻa Middle School

June 13-15, 2022:

Kilauea Elementary School

June 17, 18, and 20, 2022:

Waimea Easter Seals

Clinic Hours:

June 13-18, 2022:

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

June 19-20, 2022:

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our Armed Services and volunteers for the much-anticipated return of Tropic Care Kauaʻi,” said Lauren Guest, Kauaʻi Deputy District Health Officer. “The COVID-19 pandemic posed hardships for many in our community, and we are thankful to be able to increase access to health care services during this mission. We anticipate a high turnout for the event, given the need for these services across the island. Mahalo to our active and reserve military partners. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for their contributions to improving health on Kauaʻi.”

Tropic Care services are provided at no cost to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Please come prepared for a wait as turnout is expected to be high. It is recommended that attendees bring water, snacks, eyeglasses, and a list of current prescriptions.

Kauaʻi Bus fixed route services island-wide will be free of charge during Tropic Care 2022.

Individuals in need of an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability should call (808) 241-3495 at least seven days in advance. Accommodation requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill requests. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

For more information about this year’s Tropic Care event, visit health.hawaii.gov/kauai.

