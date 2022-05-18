Keystone Expands to San Diego with Acquisition of Pilot Property Management
Keystone, the premiere Homeowners Association management company in So Cal, has expanded its offices into San Diego by acquiring Pilot Property Management.
It is so exciting for Keystone to have an expanded presence in San Diego. We can’t wait to partner with Pilot to bring our service to more clients in the San Diego area.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based Keystone, the premiere Homeowners Association management company in Southern California, has expanded its offices into San Diego by acquiring Pilot Property Management. Pilot is located in Encinitas, and was owned by its President, Tony Easton, who started the company in 1998. Easton wanted to ensure his company and its high level of service would be matched or exceeded by the firm buying Pilot. After meeting with Keystone, Tony knew it was the right fit.
— Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone
“Keystone has had a similar reputation to ours of always putting our clients first providing outstanding service. When I was looking for a partner, I thought our philosophy and values were a great fit.” said Easton.
Pilot has long delivered outstanding customer service to their managed associations and rental properties, which is a natural extension of Keystone in the San Diego market. Keystone, which has experienced consistent growth in the last five years and has operations of many clients in San Diego, offered resources to continue Pilot’s growth while reenforcing its core values. The acquisition will expand Keystone’s portfolio to almost 450 clients in addition to adding fifteen new team members.
“It is so exciting for Keystone to have an expanded presence in San Diego,” said Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone. “We can’t wait to partner with Pilot to bring our service to more clients in the San Diego area.”
This is Keystone’s third acquisition in three years following Progressive Community Management in Southern California in 2019 and Maximum Property Management in Aurora Colorado in 2021. Keystone continues to explore other opportunities of expansion throughout the west.
Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in Southern California. Currently, the firm manages over 90,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone’s clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) in Southern California, certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula and Aurora Colorado
