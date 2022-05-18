Author Thomas W. Scott Helps Those Living with ADD and ADHD Explore Ways to Make Now Better So Later Will be Easier

When Living and Learning Hurt: Making Now Better, So Later Will Be Easier

His Book will Inspire Readers to Understand Themselves and Others from Different Perspectives

For many of us living and learning hurts. Nothing is more painful than to see your child, or yourself for that matter struggle with social, emotional, academic, or vocational frustrations.” — Thomas W. Scott, M.S., L,P.C.

WHEN LIVING AND LEARNING HURT: MAKING NOW BETTER, SO LATER WILL BE EASIER

Published by Outskirts Press, $20.95

For those who identify as being ADD or ADHD they often find themselves operating from a perpetual come-from-behind-position. During the past two years, the pandemic has fertilized anxiety, uncertainty, and doubt. Depression and loneliness have exponentially increased, leaving children and adults, not knowing what to do next. The pandemic aside, these are common experiences of children and adults with ADD and ADHD.

Unlike other books in this genre, "When Living and Learning Hurt: Making Now Better, So Later Will Be Easier" will make you laugh, and resuscitate your spirit. The author's education, training, and clinical experiences, coupled with his candid personal history is a compelling read. The reader will learn about the newest discoveries in interpersonal neurobiology, and psychology, combined with ancient wisdom, thus leading them on a fascinating path of self-discovery.

"When Living and Learning Hurt: Making Now Better, So Later is Easier" is available for purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/7jdmhu6y.