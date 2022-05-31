Brighthouse Financial deepens connection with Veteran-Owned Businesses by becoming a NVBDC Corporate Member.

Jeff Halperin, Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel, Brighthouse Financial Nations leading veteran business certification organization Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC NVBDC welcomes Brighthouse Financial as its newest Corporate Member

NVBDC welcomes Brighthouse Financial, one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., as its newest Corporate Member

We believe that supplier diversity brings competitive solutions to our supply chain and helps drive innovation, adding value to our organization.” — Jeff Halperin, Chief Compliance Officer, Brighthouse Financial