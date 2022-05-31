Brighthouse Financial deepens connection with Veteran-Owned Businesses by becoming a NVBDC Corporate Member.
NVBDC welcomes Brighthouse Financial, one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., as its newest Corporate Member
We believe that supplier diversity brings competitive solutions to our supply chain and helps drive innovation, adding value to our organization.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) as its newest Corporate Member. Brighthouse Financial is committed to supporting NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This support includes an ongoing effort by Brighthouse Financial to enhance its outreach to secure SD/VOBs in its procurement opportunities.
Trusted by over 2 million customers, Brighthouse Financial is a FORTUNE® 500 company and one of the largest annuities and life insurance providers in the U.S.
“Brighthouse Financial strives to support and strengthen the long-term economic growth of the communities in which we operate, and our commitment to supplier diversity is an important part of that focus. We believe that supplier diversity brings competitive solutions to our supply chain and helps drive innovation, which adds value to our organization,” said Jeff Halperin, Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel, Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial is deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which includes its ongoing interest in connecting with potential suppliers from various ownerships who can help it bring innovative solutions and increased value to its customers, financial professionals, and investors. Through its Supplier Diversity Program, Brighthouse Financial promotes the participation of diverse suppliers in its procurement of goods and services, including Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender; Minority Business Enterprise; Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses; Small Business Enterprises; Veteran-Owned Small Businesses; Women-Owned Small Business; and Women Business Enterprise. For more information on Brighthouse Financial’s Supplier Program, please visit https://www.brighthousefinancial.com/support/supplier-program/.
“We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
Additional support is available for this opportunity with Brighthouse Financial and how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
