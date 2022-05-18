Microban International announced as the lead sponsor of BCF Annual Conference and Industry Dinner 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International is honoured to be the lead sponsor of the British Coatings Federation (BCF) Annual Conference and Industry Dinner, which will be held on the 25th of May 2022 at the award-winning Belfry Hotel and Golf Resort in Sutton Coldfield. This exclusive event will be an opportunity for influential leaders in the coatings industry to come together and reflect on advancements in the last year.
Microban is the global leader in antimicrobial additives, with a world-class portfolio of technologies that can be effectively incorporated into thermoplastic, thermosetting and other cross-linked or cured paints and coatings. These technologies are already being used by manufacturers across the globe in the healthcare, consumer and commercial sectors to develop coating products with ongoing protection against the growth of microbes.
The BCF Annual Conference brings together key players in the coatings industry to discuss the political, economic and environmental landscape of the coatings market. Kicking off proceedings will be Microban’s very own in-house coatings expert James Rapley, who will give a short presentation detailing the scope for antimicrobial coatings, and how they can be used to meet growing consumer demands for cleanliness and product durability. The talk will also provide a first glimpse at some brand new, sustainable Microban technologies that are set to launch later this year. This will be followed by a series of engaging discussions by key industry speakers on sustainability and the current economic landscape, before rounding off with a conference dinner for all attendees.
Kimberley Cherrington, Microban’s International Marketing Manager, commented: “Microban is proud to support the BCF Annual Conference and Industry Dinner, and the team is really looking forward to attending. I’m sure we can all agree that, after the last few years, it is exciting to see conferences like this back up and running. We eagerly anticipate this opportunity to meet some of the big players in the coatings market to discuss important advances that may direct the future of the industry.”
To find out more about the event, visit www.coatings.org.uk/events/bcf-annual-conference-2022-1841.aspx
To find out more about the lead sponsor of the event, visit www.microban.com/
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Sarah Khan / Audrey Jestin
