Read Alliance Celebrated the Extraordinary at its 2022 Annual Gala

(L-R): Executive Director Danielle Guindo, Radhika Jones, Katy Knight, Michael Lubowitz, Robert Brown, Board Chair Mark Hemenetz Back Row L-R: Leslie Delorbe-Ortiz, Jaylen Rivera, Joselyn Martinez, Masrura Mahe, Amira J Guindo, Jada Turpin, Elisabet Concepcion; Front Row L to R: Devin Suazo, Hunter Russell-Horton, Julia Nelson Audrey Puente

Read Alliance raised nearly $1 million to further its mission and continue transforming the lives of young children and teens in under-resourced communities

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Read Alliance transformed the lives of striving readers and Teen Leaders at its 2022 Gala: Celebrating the Extraordinary, held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Tribeca Rooftop, located at 2 Desbrosses Street in New York City. This year’s gala recognized Radhika Jones, Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair, with the Vision Award; Michael Lubowitz, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as the 2022 Honoree; Robert Brown, Senior Partner at Atlas Impact Partners with the Leadership Award; and Katy Knight, President and Executive Director of the Siegel Family Endowment with the Alumni Award.

Over 350 attendees enjoyed an inspirational evening hosted by Emmy Award-winning meteorologist Audrey Puente, which included dinner, exciting auctions, and inspiration from the Read Alliance Teen Leaders. Another 100 attendees viewed the Livestream broadcast from around the country. In addition, all event night giving was matched by The Victor and Clara C. Battin Foundation for a total of nearly $1,000,000 raised to help further the mission of Read Alliance and continue transforming the lives of young children and teens in under-resourced communities.

“Read Alliance is extraordinary because its supporters all agree with READ’s core value: centering the power and potential of young children and teens,” said Danielle Guindo, Executive Director. “These supporters came together in a truly historic way to elevate READ’s mission at a time when our programs are more critical than ever. We are so grateful to our gala leadership, our honoree and awardees, and to each and every person who stands by and stands with our work and helped make this event such an overwhelming success.”

This year’s 2022 Annual Gala was made possible thanks to the generous support from the following supporters: Empire State – The Victor and Clara C. Battin Foundation, Allison and Michael Lubowitz, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP; Big Apple – Patrick and Kristen Ramsey, Schroders, Chris Volpe; Skyline – Adam Baxter; Siegel Family Endowment, City of Lights – Brock Capital Group, Customers Bank, Hearst, Leah and Alain Lebec, The Barry Friedberg and Charlotte Moss Family Foundation, Al and Marty Sikes. Read Alliance would also like to thank their Top of the Rock, Broadway, Striver, and Believer supporters, as well as all individuals and corporations who donated. For those who would still like to donate, please visit www.readalliance.org.

About Read Alliance: Read Alliance works to accelerate the educational trajectory of early elementary students through the power of teens who provide one-to-one literacy tutoring in under-resourced communities. Through their dual impact model, high school students are trained in the curriculum and then meaningfully employed to provide individual literacy tutoring to their younger peers, preparing them for academic and life success. To learn more about Read Alliance, please visit their website at www.readalliance.org.