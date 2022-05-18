Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,006 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory – Virtual Press Conference to Update on HPAI on Washington

360-628-3477

(800) 606-3056

Media advisory – Virtual Press Conference
________________________________________________________
 
What:                          The Washington State Department of Agriculture will host a press conference giving an update on the 2022 detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Washington state.
 
Who:                           Speaker:
Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Department of Agriculture
                                     
                                    Also available for questions:
                                    Dr. Dana Dobbs, Washington State Department of Agriculture
                                   
 
When:                         May 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. Pacific
 
Meeting info:              Members of the public can watch the live press conference on WSDA’s YouTube page.
 
Members of the press Participation in the press conference is only open to members of the press. Pre-registration is required to attend. Unfortunately, registration is only available via a desktop computer; you cannot register on a mobile device.
 
PLEASE REGISTER AT LEAST ONE HOUR IN ADVANCE TO ENSURE YOUR REGISTRATION IS APPROVED PRIOR TO THE START OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE.
 
Register to attend the virtual press conference
 

You just read:

Media advisory – Virtual Press Conference to Update on HPAI on Washington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.