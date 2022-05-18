Media advisory – Virtual Press Conference to Update on HPAI on Washington

Media advisory – Virtual Press Conference

What: The Washington State Department of Agriculture will host a press conference giving an update on the 2022 detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Washington state.



Who: Speaker:

Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Department of Agriculture



Also available for questions:

Dr. Dana Dobbs, Washington State Department of Agriculture





When: May 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. Pacific



Meeting info: Members of the public can watch the live press conference on WSDA’s YouTube page.



Members of the press Participation in the press conference is only open to members of the press. Pre-registration is required to attend. Unfortunately, registration is only available via a desktop computer; you cannot register on a mobile device.



PLEASE REGISTER AT LEAST ONE HOUR IN ADVANCE TO ENSURE YOUR REGISTRATION IS APPROVED PRIOR TO THE START OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE.



Register to attend the virtual press conference

