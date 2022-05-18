Statement by the Prime Minister on Finland and Sweden’s application to join the NATO Alliance

CANADA, May 18 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Finland and Sweden’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Alliance:

“Canada strongly supports Finland and Sweden’s decision to pursue NATO membership. As a close friend and security partner, Canada will support Finland and Sweden through the accession process, including against threats to their security.

“Canada will continue to support the principles that have kept the countries on both sides of the Atlantic safe, free, and prosperous for over 70 years.

“Finland and Sweden are the Alliance’s closest and most active security and defence partners. They share the Alliance’s commitment to upholding the rules-based international system and are committed to the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity. Their militaries are highly qualified and capable, and we have full confidence in the ability of both countries to integrate rapidly into NATO.

“Canada has long been a champion of NATO’s Open Door Policy for any European country in a position to advance the commitments and obligations of membership and contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area. It is Finland and Sweden’s sovereign right to choose their own security arrangements, and we wholeheartedly endorse their application without reservation. We underscore that NATO is a defensive Alliance and does not seek confrontation, nor pose any threat to any country.”