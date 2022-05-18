Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,006 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Finland and Sweden’s application to join the NATO Alliance

CANADA, May 18 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Finland and Sweden’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Alliance:

“Canada strongly supports Finland and Sweden’s decision to pursue NATO membership. As a close friend and security partner, Canada will support Finland and Sweden through the accession process, including against threats to their security.

“Canada will continue to support the principles that have kept the countries on both sides of the Atlantic safe, free, and prosperous for over 70 years.

“Finland and Sweden are the Alliance’s closest and most active security and defence partners. They share the Alliance’s commitment to upholding the rules-based international system and are committed to the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity. Their militaries are highly qualified and capable, and we have full confidence in the ability of both countries to integrate rapidly into NATO.

“Canada has long been a champion of NATO’s Open Door Policy for any European country in a position to advance the commitments and obligations of membership and contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area. It is Finland and Sweden’s sovereign right to choose their own security arrangements, and we wholeheartedly endorse their application without reservation. We underscore that NATO is a defensive Alliance and does not seek confrontation, nor pose any threat to any country.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on Finland and Sweden’s application to join the NATO Alliance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.