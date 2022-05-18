Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on May 19 and 26

MARYLAND, May 18 - Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, WorkSource Montgomery Non-Departmental Account - $3,000,000 for COVID-19 workforce support programs (Source of Funds: Federal Aid); and amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872, Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: WorkSource Montgomery.
Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Office of the County Executive, $4,690,000 for COVID-19 Business Rental Assistance and Hotel Relief Program (Source of Funds: Federal Aid); and amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872, Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Latino Economic Development Corporation of Washington, D.C.
Special Appropriation #22-86 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development - Emergency Rental Assistance Program, $8,800,000 (Source of Funds: State Grant).
Special Appropriation #22-85 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Grant - Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2 $6,488,000 (Source of Funds: State Grant).
DATE CHANGE: Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Recreation, Youth Development - $250,000 for After School Youth Support and Engagement Hubs (Source of Funds: Federal Grant); and Amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872 Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth and Families.
DATE CHANGE: Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Office of Community Use of Public Facilities, Facility Fee Assistance Program - $125,000 for Youth Out-of-School Time Initiative (Source of Funds: Federal Grant).
You just read:
Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on May 19 and 26
