Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on May 19 and 26

MARYLAND, May 18 - Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, WorkSource Montgomery Non-Departmental Account - $3,000,000 for COVID-19 workforce support programs (Source of Funds: Federal Aid); and amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872, Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: WorkSource Montgomery. Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Office of the County Executive, $4,690,000 for COVID-19 Business Rental Assistance and Hotel Relief Program (Source of Funds: Federal Aid); and amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872, Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Latino Economic Development Corporation of Washington, D.C. Special Appropriation #22-86 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development - Emergency Rental Assistance Program, $8,800,000 (Source of Funds: State Grant). Special Appropriation #22-85 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Grant - Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2 $6,488,000 (Source of Funds: State Grant). DATE CHANGE : Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Recreation, Youth Development - $250,000 for After School Youth Support and Engagement Hubs (Source of Funds: Federal Grant); and Amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872 Section G , FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth and Families. DATE CHANGE : Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Office of Community Use of Public Facilities , Facility Fee Assistance Program - $125,000 for Youth Out-of-School Time Initiative (Source of Funds: Federal Grant).