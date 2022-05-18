State Auditor Blaha Releases 2022 County Budgets Summary Report - May 18, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – Earlier today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2022 Minnesota County Summary Budget Report. The 2022 county budgets, adopted in 2021, provide a snapshot of their budgeting priorities and represent a plan for the coming year.

“The 2022 Minnesota county budget data gives us a sense of financial expectations and provides local governments the opportunity to compare notes with neighboring counties,” said Auditor Blaha. “These budgets show a transition from pandemic-related priorities such as economic assistance and housing to an emphasis on capital projects. Part of this is fueled by ARPA funds received by counties and not yet spent.

“With both the cities and counties budgeting large increases in capital expenditures this year, I anticipate plenty of construction signs around the state,” added Blaha.

This report presents the 2022 summary budget data together with 2021 revised summary budget data and is best used as a tool to help review budget decisions for 2021 and 2022. The data reflects unaudited budgeted revenues and expenditures reported by counties to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA). Rarely do actual revenues and expenditures match the amounts budgeted. In addition, the data reported does not represent all counties revenues and expenditures.

Counties report budget data only for funds for which an annual budget is adopted. Counties with funds where annual budgets are not adopted would have more revenues and expenditures than reported. Also, the revenues and expenses of county public service enterprises are not included. The inclusion of enterprise funds would significantly alter the revenue and expenditure trends of counties. Because of the limitations of budget data, the OSA recommends using the financial information provided in our publication, Minnesota County Finances, which includes the actual county revenues and expenditures.

You may view the complete report on the OSA website.