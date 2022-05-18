Submit Release
OTR Offers Special Assistance for Businesses Needing a Certificate of Clean Hands

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) is committed to ensuring that all eligible businesses are able to receive a Certificate of Clean Hands (CCH) in order to renew their liquor licenses with the ABRA.

We will have dedicated staff available from May 18 through May 20 to review requests for Certificate of Clean Hands (CCH) for bars, restaurants and other establishments seeking to renew its liquor licenses prior to the May 31 deadline.

Any businesses seeking a license renewal before the upcoming deadline, may make an appointment online at: https://appt.cfo.dc.gov/qmaticwebbooking/index.html#/. When making an appointment, under “Purpose of Visit,” please indicate “ABRA renewal.” All appointment requests must include a valid daytime telephone number. This will ensure that our specialists are able to contact the business with any pertinent information prior to its scheduled appointment time.

If you have questions related to a Certificate of Clean Hands (CCH) request, please call our Collections Division at (202) 724-5045, or send an email to [email protected].

