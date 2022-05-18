Submit Release
Young Holyfield And Ku4Real Collaborate Together For An All New Single

Young Holyfield has collaborated with Ku4Real for his new single, ‘All I got,’ which will be released by Diamond music, an Indie label owned by Holyfield.

UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Holyfield is an upcoming rapper and artist who has managed to create a reputation of his own. He recently collaborated with Ku4Real and came up with an all new single which has been titled ‘All I Got’. This song is released under Diamond Music. Young Holyfield is the CEO of this label and thereby he has been promoting it vehemently.

He was also quoted as saying, “I have been into music since a very tender age and it has always been my passion. I am really happy and pleased at the fact that I am now able to carve a career out of something I have always loved. I faced a lot of challenges and adversities while growing up and so I decided to make a song about it and channel my energy in the right direction.”

Born in Atlanta, he found his passion for music at the tender age of 8 and ended up writing his first song when he was just 14 years old. He believes there is no turning back now and he leaves no stone unturned to further his career.

Despite some tough odds, he had managed to graduate from college and also topped his class as well. However, he realised that he truly loved music and thereby decided to try his career in that field. He has managed to create a fan base of his own but wants to emerge as a true leading singer who becomes one of the big names in the music circuit.

Those who would like to know more about the artist and even follow his updates and keep tabs on his social media profile should make it a point to follow the artist at https://instagram.com/youngholyfield_ or visit https://www.gabbent.com


About Young Holyfield
Young Holyfield is an upcoming artist and rapper who managed to become popular. Born in Atlanta, he has been doing a good work and has carved a reputation for himself as one of the aspiring rappers who knows his music inside out. He wants to become the top rated musician.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry


