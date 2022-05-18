Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Syner Road (Route 4010) in Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project is set to begin on Syner Road (Route 4010) in Lebanon County. The bridge spans Quittapahilla Creek between Old Forge Road in North Londonderry Township and Laurel Grove Road in North Annville Township.

This project consists of the replacement of an existing three-span stone masonry arch bridge with a two-span precast concrete arch bridge. Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, May 24.







The bridge will be closed. A detour will be in place using Gravel Hill Road (Route 4011), Ridge Avenue/Ridge Road, Old Forge Road, and Palmyra Bellegrove Road (all of which are designated Route 4008), Steelstown Road, Bates Drive and Syner Road (all of which are designated Route 4010).





Work is expected to be completed by January 4, 2023. Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg is the prime contractor on this $1,363,005 project.







Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018







###





