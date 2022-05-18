Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,957 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Syner Road (Route 4010) in Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project is set to begin on Syner Road (Route 4010) in Lebanon County. The bridge spans Quittapahilla Creek between Old Forge Road in North Londonderry Township and Laurel Grove Road in North Annville Township.

This project consists of the replacement of an existing three-span stone masonry arch bridge with a two-span precast concrete arch bridge. Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, May 24. 


The bridge will be closed. A detour will be in place using Gravel Hill Road (Route 4011), Ridge Avenue/Ridge Road, Old Forge Road, and Palmyra Bellegrove Road (all of which are designated Route 4008), Steelstown Road, Bates Drive and Syner Road (all of which are designated Route 4010).


Work is expected to be completed by January 4, 2023. Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg is the prime contractor on this $1,363,005 project.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Syner Road (Route 4010) in Lebanon County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.