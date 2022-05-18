Consultations with the TTUTA on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 18 - The Honourable Brian Manning M.P., Minister in the Ministry of Finance continues to consult with stakeholders on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years.

Yesterday, April 27, the Honourable Minister and his executive team met with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA). The Minister and TTUTA representatives held productive and cordial discussions surrounding the subject matter.

Consultations with other trade unions will continue in the near future.