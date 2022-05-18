Meeting of the Presidium of the Government Commission on Enhancing Economic Resilience to Sanctions

RUSSIA, May 18 - Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues.

The Government continues to make the economy more resilient, and to draft decisions needed to reduce the impact of sanctions and to more quickly adapt the real economy and the service sector to new conditions.

We have added 14 new points to the priority action plan. Most of them aim to support businesses, to retain jobs and to reduce the administrative burden, including during the purchase of assets and while developing newly opened niches on commodity markets following the exit of unscrupulous partners. Last week, we discussed this subject at a meeting chaired by the President.

The approved list of additional measures calls for simplifying interaction between companies and the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service. The maximum value of assets, covered by a simplified registration procedure, will be increased to two billion roubles. This applies to the purchase of shares, stakes, properties and rights with regard to commercial organisations.

Purchasers will not have to send preliminary requests and inquiries to the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service and wait for permission to make their purchases. Today, many companies may not have enough time for this lengthy process. All they will have to do is notify the Anti-Monopoly Service about their final transactions.

However, this does not concern vital strategic sectors, subject to special state control, and the Anti-Monopoly Service will continue to closely oversee this aspect. It will also make sure that competition is maintained during transfer of assets.

