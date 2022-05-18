Increased Cyber activity in Trinidad and Tobago and the region
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 18 - Port of Spain: The Trinidad and Tobago Cyber Security Incident Response Team (TT-CSIRT) of the Ministry of National Security has observed a sharp increase in malicious cyber activity, targeting local and regional entities, over the past two (2) months. The TT-CSIRT is urging all entities (public and private) to adopt a heightened state of awareness and be guided by the following:
Top Threats to T&T
The most prominent threats that TT-CSIRT has observed include:
- Ransomware
- Social Engineering (Phishing)
- Malicious Insiders
Attack Vectors
Cyber-attacks can be initiated through multiple attack vectors. The most prominent vectors used against local entities are:
- Exploitation of system vulnerabilities (particularly outdated firewall appliances and email systems)
- Phishing emails with infected attachments or links
- Compromised user credentials
Incident Reporting
Should your organization fall victim to a cyber-attack, we encourage entities to contact:
The TT-CSIRT immediately, via our online form https://ttcsirt.gov.tt/report-an-incident/ for incident management guidance and technical assistance.
The Cyber Crime and Social Media Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, via the information at https://ttcsirt.gov.tt/ttps-cyber-crime-unit/.
Measures for Securing Your Systems
The TT-CSIRT recommends that all organizations review the following resources; and take the necessary actions:
This alert can also be viewed on the TT-CSIRT website via https://ttcsirt.gov.tt/threat-alert-2022/