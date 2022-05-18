Submit Release
Increased Cyber activity in Trinidad and Tobago and the region

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 18 - Port of Spain: The Trinidad and Tobago Cyber Security Incident Response Team (TT-CSIRT) of the Ministry of National Security has observed a sharp increase in malicious cyber activity, targeting local and regional entities, over the past two (2) months. The TT-CSIRT is urging all entities (public and private) to adopt a heightened state of awareness and be guided by the following:

Top Threats to T&T

The most prominent threats that TT-CSIRT has observed include:

  • Ransomware
  • Social Engineering (Phishing)
  • Malicious Insiders

Attack Vectors

Cyber-attacks can be initiated through multiple attack vectors. The most prominent vectors used against local entities are:

  • Exploitation of system vulnerabilities (particularly outdated firewall appliances and email systems)
  • Phishing emails with infected attachments or links
  • Compromised user credentials

Incident Reporting

Should your organization fall victim to a cyber-attack, we encourage entities to contact:

The TT-CSIRT immediately, via our online form https://ttcsirt.gov.tt/report-an-incident/ for incident management guidance and technical assistance.

The Cyber Crime and Social Media Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, via the information at https://ttcsirt.gov.tt/ttps-cyber-crime-unit/.

Measures for Securing Your Systems

The TT-CSIRT recommends that all organizations review the following resources; and take the necessary actions:

This alert can also be viewed on the TT-CSIRT website via https://ttcsirt.gov.tt/threat-alert-2022/

 

 

