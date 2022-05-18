Submit Release
AG Derek Schmidt statement on Kansas Supreme Court upholding legislative, congressional maps

KANSAS, May 18 - TOPEKA – (May 18, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on the Kansas Supreme Court decisions released this morning, which upheld the legislatively enacted reapportionment maps for both the state legislative and federal congressional districts:

“Today’s decisions confirm that the legislative and congressional reapportionments of Kansas enacted by the Legislature this year are constitutionally sound. We have successfully defended every Kansan’s right to equal protection of the law in exercising their right to vote, as well as the public’s right to establish new districts through their elected representatives. It is regrettable that Kansas taxpayers have had to bear the unnecessary cost of successfully defending the duly enacted congressional reapportionment against multiple lawsuits backed by out-of-state activists. I am grateful for the expeditious manner in which the court announced the outcome of the cases, and this year’s candidate filings and election preparations can now proceed.”

