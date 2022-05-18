Foundation Chooses Red Cross as Charity for 2022 Spry Rock Festivals
Bringing Bands and Fans Together for 3rd Year
The Red Cross is a symbol of hope around the globe and there is so much work to be done both locally and globally for those who are suffering...”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today named the American Red Cross as its charity of choice for its Payson and Orem festivals for 2022. Band selection has begun and it’s time to mark the calendar for the Spry Here Comes the Sun Festival in Payson June 24-25; as well as the Spry Come Together Festival in Orem August 19-20. In its third year, ULCF events have attracted bands from the western U.S. to entertain more than 6,000 fans in these events, free to the public. Additional sponsors will soon be announced along with a complete band schedule for these 2-day classic rock celebrations. VIDEO
— John Pilmer, Utah Live Concerts Foundation
“The Red Cross is a symbol of hope around the globe and there is so much work to be done both locally and globally for those who are suffering,” states John Pilmer, ULCF communications chair for 2022. “We hope that although these festivals are free that attendees will open their hearts for those served by this great organization.”
Donate HERE.
"The American Red Cross is proud to serve communities in times of crisis -- and celebration. “That's why we are happy to join our neighbors in Payson and Orem to participate in these music festivals," said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. "The event will also serve as an opportunity for festival participants to learn more about the Red Cross, donate or volunteer, and help save lives."
Additional sponsors and volunteers for the festivals are currently being sought. Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!
