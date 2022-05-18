Tech AF Announces 10 Available Scholarships for Non-technical Founders in Atlanta & Southeast US
Tech AF's mission is to bring more diversity to the tech industry. "Tech is just a product of a business. ANYONE can be a founder, you don't need to learn how to code to run a business."
Kristin Slink, CEO & Founder, started Tech AF to fill a critical gap for underestimated founders on their path to their first $100K in revenue.
16-Week Immersive Program for Professionals & Individuals Pivoting to Tech
Participants graduate with:
-revenue-generating deliverables– e.g., a clickable prototype,
-access to a comprehensive network of tech vendors, programs, and investors, and
-all the knowledge they need to step confidently into leadership roles of tech companies.
“Resources go to startups only after they have a product, customers, and revenue. That essentially eliminates any founders who aren’t the prototypical tech bro. I firmly believe that Atlanta is the epicenter of the next phase of the Tech Revolution. There is so much happening here, so many diverse perspectives, so much creativity– that is what makes a unicorn, not access to the Ivy Leagues and generational wealth. In April, I attended The Gathering Spot’s Atlanta Playbook event. It featured a conversation between Andre Dickenson, Atlanta’s Mayor, Tope Awotona, Calendly CEO, and Ryan Wilson, The Gathering Spot’s Founder. They spoke to the crippling funding gap that founders experience on their way to their first $100K in revenue. Hearing how critical our mission is from these top leaders inspired us to launch our scholarship program here in Atlanta and the Greater Southeast,” Kristin Slink, Tech AF CEO and Founder, said.
Kristin founded Tech AF in response to her own experience as an underestimated founder in FinTech and three years as a start-up coach for Atlanta entrepreneurs. Techstars, a national startup accelerator, recently announced its own pre-seed, pre-accelerator program called Rising Stars which focuses on underrepresented founders of color. In exchange for a $100K check, Techstars receives 7-10% equity in any Rising Stars companies. Tech AF is a paid program and receives 0% equity.
To apply for a scholarship, visit www.iamtechaf.com/scholarship and fill out an application.
About Tech AF: Tech AF, headquartered in Atlanta, guides non-technical founders from tech idea to their first $100K in revenue. Tech AF teaches non-technical founders everything they need to know to lead tech teams and build multiple tech businesses from scratch– including leadership and personal development. Tech AF partners with investors, corporations, and programs to help build their pipelines and help them invest in the next big tech ideas. www.iamtechaf.com
