Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,939 in the last 365 days.

AG Donovan Joins Coalition in Defending Affordable Drug Prices

Attorney General T.J. Donovan joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general earlier this week in filing two amicus briefs defending efforts to ensure that community health centers, clinics, and institutions serving low-income and underserved patient populations have access to discounted prescription drugs.

The briefs, filed Monday, defend the actions of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in cases filed by Sanofi SA, Novartis Pharmaceutics, United Therapeutics Corp and NovoNordisk. The pharmaceutical giants have refused to comply with the federal 340B Program, which requires discounted drug pricing for community health centers, clinics, and institutions serving low-income and underserved patient populations. The 340B Drug Pricing Program was adopted by Congress in 1992 and has strong bipartisan support.

The drug companies challenged orders issued by HHS that say the companies violated the law. The bipartisan, multistate coalition argues in their amicus briefs that HHS’ actions were lawful and necessary: “For nearly two years…drug manufacturers participating in the 340B Program have flouted their statutory obligation to offer safety-net providers with 340B-discounted prices on critical prescription drugs. These drug manufacturers have either limited 340B covered entities to using a single retail community pharmacy (contract pharmacy) or conditioned the use of multiple contract pharmacies on intrusive audits of healthcare providers’ confidential, proprietary claims data. But permitting manufacturers to unilaterally change the 340B Program is in direct contravention of the statute and policies long pursued by Congress and advanced by the States.”

The coalition previously urged HHS to hold drug companies accountable for their unlawful actions imperiling access to affordable prescriptions for low-income patients.

Attorney General Donovan was joined in the briefs by the attorneys general of Arkansas, Connecticut, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Illinois, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Utah.

Copies of the briefs are available here.

 

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: May 18, 2022

You just read:

AG Donovan Joins Coalition in Defending Affordable Drug Prices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.