Grand Court of the Cayman Islands orders indemnity costs in favour of Harvey Boulter, following failed fraud claim.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands has ordered indemnity costs in favour of Harvey Boulter after ruling that the failed fraud claim pursued by the liquidators of Enigma Diagnostics Limited had been conducted unreasonably to a “high degree” and was “outside the norm”.

In a judgment given on 24 March 2022, the Honourable Justice David Doyle, CBE, dismissed proceedings raising allegations of fraud made by the liquidators of Enigma Diagnostics Limited against Mr. Boulter. On 17 May 2022, Justice Doyle issued a further judgment finding that Enigma had conducted the proceedings in a manner which was “unreasonable to a high degree and “outside the norm” and ordered Enigma to pay Mr Boulter’s costs on the indemnity basis.

In the judgment, (CAUSE NO: FSD 226 OF 2021 [DDJ]) Justice Doyle found Enigma did not “plead proper particulars of fraud and the particulars which were provided following a court order proved to be unsatisfactory.” Justice Doyle was also critical of Enigma’s approach to the litigation in several other respects. Enigma had filed proceedings alleging fraud against Mr Boulter without joining him as a party and without giving him an opportunity to file a defence or any evidence. Instead, Enigma gave Mr Boulter minimal notice of what Enigma’s lawyers would later try to argue should be treated as the final hearing at which factual findings of dishonesty should be made against Mr Boulter. Justice Doyle concluded that Enigma had attempted to “rush the court into granting the relief claimed in the absence of Mr Boulter.”

Most strikingly, Justice Doyle concluded that Enigma, which, since 2017 has been under the control of professional liquidators, had “not made full and comprehensive enquiries prior to launching the proceedings” and that it was unreasonable “to launch proceedings involving serious allegations of fraud without making full and comprehensive enquiries.” In roundly rejecting Enigma’s attempt to play down the conclusion he reached in the earlier ruling that Enigma had adopted a “somewhat unsatisfactory kitchen sink/scattergun approach,” Justice Doyle concluded that it was “disingenuous of the Petitioner to attempt to belittle this obviously fundamental and major aspect of the case.”

Justice Doyle dismissed Enigma’s case against Mr. Boulter in his 24 March 2022 ruling, finding in every instance that he was not satisfied that the Enigma team had proved Mr. Boulter had behaved fraudulently. In one instance, Justice Doyle concluded that the allegations were “pretty flimsy.” In another, he found that the allegations were “vague and generalised” and came “nowhere near jumping the hurdle in respect of fraud.”

Ultimately Justice Doyle found Mr. Boulter to have behaved honestly and properly.

As a consequence of Justice Doyle’s judgments, Enigma will now have to pay Mr Boulter’s legal costs to be assessed on the ‘indemnity basis.’ Under Cayman Islands’ law the power to order indemnity costs is reserved for cases which have been conducted improperly, unreasonably, or negligently and is often described as exceptional.

Peter Tyers-Smith, Partner at Kobre & Kim, provided the following comment: “We are pleased the Court recognised that these serious claims against Mr Boulter were not only fundamentally deficient but that they were unreasonably pursued.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

Enigma was represented by its liquidators, Messrs Paul Allen and Geoff Carton-Kelly of London-based insolvency firm FRP Advisory, Partners Messrs Peter Hayden and Jonathan Moffatt and of Cayman based firm Mourant Ozannes, Partners Mr. James Popperwell and Ms. Lois Horne and of Macfarlanes, London and Mr. Charles Samek QC of Littleton Chambers, London. Enigma secured litigation funding through Lord David Gold and Ian Terry of Balance Legal Capital IG Limited, Guernsey, and administered by Messrs Stephen Bolster and Steve Ruffle of Litica, London.

Boulter was represented by Peter Tyers-Smith, Ilona Groark and Stephen Hayes of Cayman and London based firm Kobre & Kim, David Quest QC of 3VB, London and Craig Ulyatt of Fountain Court, London.

