Nextdoor 100 Block Party to Celebrate Local Vendors and Neighbors on May 22
Local neighbors and neighborhoods to be celebrated at Atlantic Station
Atlanta is renowned for many things, and we wanted to celebrate the outstanding people that make this city great and give this vibrant community another reason to come together.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nextdoor 100, a celebration of the neighbors across America, is coming to Atlantic Station on Sunday, May 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This free event is open to the public, which will feature the flavors and personalities of Atlanta: more than 30 local vendors, celebrity hosts, food, entertainment, special guests from the community and much more.
— Nextdoor Head of Communications David Roady
“Atlanta is renowned for many things, and we wanted to celebrate the outstanding people that make this city great and give this vibrant community another reason to come together,” Nextdoor Head of Communications David Roady said. “The Nextdoor 100 is about giving much-deserved recognition to the people who have impacted all of our lives and whose amazing work is rarely put in the spotlight.”
After receiving 46,000 nominations nationally, this ‘for neighbors, by neighbors’ program will recognize 10 of Atlanta’s meaningful neighbors and local businesses in everyone’s lives. All of the Nextdoor 100 honorees will be officially revealed on May 23.
Local performers attending the event include:
- Hip-Hop Artist and Songwriter Svnday
- Singer-Songwriter and American Idol Season 16 Contestant Andrew Weaver
- Female Acapella Group Octave Atlanta
- DJ Wally Sparks
Local vendors at the event include: Amber Nicole Studio, ATALANKA, atl kula, Avian & John, Egyptian Eyes, Gem’s Designs, Ghoul Next Door Bake Shop, Got Scrapz, Heavenly Scents, Jaya’s Star Bazaar, Litwlillit, Lynn’s Cupcake Boutique, Maison Jouvance, Moki Pops, Moxie Mats, Mr. & Mrs. Woodshop, Ms. Pink/Doodle Art Studio, NYC Essentials, Opulent Grooming, Painted Expression, Raffia Boutique, Rhapsody & CO, Sistahs In Business, Strokes of Wisdom, Toonheadz Caricature Artists, Wilkins Visual Arts and more.
For latest news, schedules and additional updates about the Nextdoor 100 Block Party in Atlanta, please visit thenextdoor100.com. While not required, please RSVP via Eventbrite.
Keep up with the Nextdoor 100 on Nextdoor, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications