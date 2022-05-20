Portugal DJ / Producer ADRI Signed with EDM Label deepNheat for Upcoming Release of Drippin’ on May 27
The house music heavyweight is getting his fans hyped for a song-of-the-summer party anthem just in time for the 2022 festival seasonORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drippin' is a bass-pumping, high energy, radio-ready track from house music producer ADRI, delivering a summer anthem that goes beyond the EDM world. The vocals and song structure expands the track to serve as both a chart topping hit on Beatport and other streaming services with a commercial element that appeals to a wide range of audiences. Drippin’ will have you hooked with catchy lyrics and shout-outs to the brands that are the quintessential indicator of wealth.
If Versace, Cartier, Tiffany, Hennessey, private planes to Italy and Ferraris are your speed (or an aspirational lifestyle), Drippin' captures that vibe. Considering ADRI's existing popularity, deepNheat is already predicting worldwide recognition and success for Drippin’ including radio, festivals, club performances and potential to be a pop music hit.
ADRI is one of the most established and well known DJs across the dance music scene in Europe and neighboring countries, known for his strong commitment to the craft of producing hits and showing love to his fan base while bringing in new ones from the United States and beyond. Drippin’ captures the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming summer season, with a mainstream influence that will keep the track in rotation on radio and in the clubs with no end in sight.
About ADRI
ADRI is a highly influential producer in his home country of Portugal with a long list of performances in the most prestigious cities and stages worldwide including Brazil, Switzerland, England and the iconic city for EDM, Ibiza. He was designated as the official DJ in Brazil's World Cup, which set him on a fast track to a successful career with impressive accomplishments.
His hustle and enthusiasm led him to create his own multi-country DREAMS TOUR, promoted with the recognizable slogan #NOADRINOPARTY. His reputation as a talented, genuine artist opened the doors for so many opportunities to perform across the world including the Winter Music Conference and residencies at popular night clubs.
ADRI is currently signed to and represented by deepNheat Records as he continues to grow his international fan base and producing tracks for music lovers across genres. His extensive catalog of music and chart topping hits keeps his fans excited and engaged to experience what is next from ADRI.
