Governor McKee Statement on Confirmation of Terrence Gray as Director of RIDEM

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement regarding Tuesday evening's Senate vote confirming Terrence Gray as Director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM).

"Terry Gray has dedicated his public service career to protecting Rhode Island's treasured natural resources and he has done a terrific job as Acting Director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for the past year," said Governor McKee. "His leadership as permanent head of the department will only further our shared goals of tackling the climate crisis, addressing issues related to environmental justice, and investing in open space and natural amenities in our 39 cities and towns. I thank the Senate for their advice and consent."

