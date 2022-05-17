New Long-Term Care assessment tool to provides better care plans for Islanders

CANADA, May 17 - Health PEI is introducing a new digital assessment tool for older Islanders that will improve the way people are assessed for care needs as they age.

The tool, called interRAI-HC, uses a digital platform that replaces the former paper-based system that has been in use on PEI for many years.

The new system uses a standardized and researched approach to assessing individuals’ needs and it informs health care professionals of the most appropriate supports for the person. The assessments will be used in the provision of care at home and also to determine eligibility for long-term care.

“With our aging population on PEI, the new digital assessment tool will have a positive impact for many Islanders and their families. This tool will help identify the access to care that patients require while ensuring a quality of life is maintained.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

With the new system, a health care professional completes an assessment of a client using the interRAI platform. The assessment focusses on the client’s functioning and quality of life, including their needs, strengths and preferences.

The system then uses evidence-based algorithms to generate recommendations called Clinical Assessment Protocols based on the information gathered in the assessment. These protocols are used by the care team who to help develop a customized plan for the client that meets the individual’s needs.

The assessment is completed on an electronic platform that will also be used by Home Care staff while providing care in the home. This will modernize home care services and provide a better experience for individuals, caregivers and employees while achieving better health outcomes.

“We know that most people would prefer to live at home as they age. In order to do that, people need the right support and the right care plans in their homes,” said Andrew MacDougall, Executive Director, Community Health and Seniors Care. “The new evidence-based interRAI assessments will lead to more accurate care planning and it will allow Health PEI to better identify individual needs, with the ultimate goal of helping older Islanders stay safely in their own homes longer.”

Home Care staff have been trained in the use of the new system and will be using the electronic platform for charting starting today. The assessment will be rolled out across the province over the next month.

