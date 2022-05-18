Submit Release
Questex’s Fierce Education Partners with The EdUp Experience to Deliver a Dynamic Podcast Experience with Higher Education Leaders and Professionals

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Education, where higher education leaders, administrators and faculty, and those driving technology adoption decisions in a blended learning world, today announces it is partnering with The EdUp Experience, America’s leading higher education podcast, to deliver a dynamic podcast experience to its audience. The podcast will feature thoughts, ideas and insights from higher education leaders and guests ranging from university presidents and CEOs to venture capitalists to education technology entrepreneurs.

Fierce Education will leverage EdUp’s podcast platform and interviews on the most important topics in education while opening up EdUp to Fierce Education’s 100,000 weekly newsletter subscribers.

“It is a natural fit for Fierce Education to partner with EdUp,” said Elliot Markowitz, head of content for Fierce Education. “The EdUp Experience is constantly and consistently showcasing the leaders in higher education and covering the most pressing issues facing the industry bringing the same passion of moving the industry forward as Fierce Education.”

The EdUp Experience is hosted by Dr. Joe Sallustio and produced by Elvin Freytes.

“It is a complete honor to partner with Fierce Education,” said Co-Founder Dr. Joe Sallustio, who is also senior vice president-global of Lindenwood University. “Elvin and I have made a point to partner with organizations that will redefine how higher education news, professional development, and solutions are researched, explored, and created.”

The first two podcast include:

About Fierce Education
Fierce Education is the place where higher education leaders, administrators and faculty, and those driving technology adoption decisions in education can access proven methods and best practices as they rethink pedagogy and business models in the new blended learning world. Through its website (www.fierceeducation.com), virtual events and newsletters, Fierce Education focuses on “Rethinking Higher Education in a Blended Learning World.” Fierce Education’s key tenants are: using technology for teaching better and reaching learners everywhere; addressing business model changes required to move forward; and workforce preparation/Back to School Adult Learners reskilling.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Elliot Markowitz
Head of Content, Fierce Education
emarkowitz@questex.com


