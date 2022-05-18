UHT Milk Market Top Players, Total Addressable Market and Segmentation Analysis by 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid Urbanization and the rise in per capita income of consumers in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market.

UHT Milk Market Size – USD 61.56 billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for cold storage in the developing countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global UHT Milk Market will be worth USD 113.44 Billion by 2028, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in living standards among consumers and a shift in their preferences towards UHT milk products. The strong economic growth of the developing economies and an increase in the disposable income of the consumers are expected to drive the growth of the UHT milk market.

The establishment of modern and national supermarket retailing and the development of strong national transportation infrastructure in developing economies are most likely to propel the industry's growth. Moreover, the growing health concerns among the population is driving the demand for skimmed UHT milk products. The poor cold chain set up in the developing countries has resulted in the increasing demand for cold storage in the developing countries. The poor cold chain set has also increased the consumption of the UHT milk products as they require less refrigeration.

UHT Milk Market Research Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/321

The study churns out some real-time data and offers enough information on the estimated Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk market size, growth, and share to the stakeholders, field marketing personnel and product owners planning to multiply profitability and reduce costs. Importantly, the Ultra High Temperature Milk market intelligence research dives deep into customer preferences, spending capacity and production volume with the aim to ensure unmatched customer delight. A thorough assessment of trends from the yesteryears and future discussed in the report can help business owners identify tweaks that might be needed to the existing business strategy.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Nestle Argentina inaugurated a new milk production line at its Villa Nueva Factory in the province of Cordoba, Argentina. The new production line allows manufacturing 10 million liters per year of value-added liquid products with UHT technology.

The unflavored segment held the largest market share of 70% in 2020. The less refrigeration factor of the unflavored UHT milk products has resulted in the increasing adoption of the product among the younger population and the food outlet chains.

Scope of UHT Milk Research

Report Details Outcome

Market size in 2020 USD 61.56 Billion

CAGR (2021–2028) 8.1%

Revenue forecast to 2028 USD 113.94 Billion

Base year for estimation 2020

Historical data 2018–2019

Forecast period 2021–2028

Quantitative units Revenue in Billion, revenue share (%) and CAGR (%), volume in Million Liters

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Product, fat content, and region

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., BENELUX, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Key companies profiled Nestlé S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Sodiaal Group, Clover Industries Limited, and Almarai Company

Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

Semi Skimmed UHT milk is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Growing demand for butter, yogurt, and cheese in several countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the semi skimmed UHT milk to produce dairy products.

Emergen Research has segmented the global UHT Milk Market on the basis of Product, Fat Content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Unflavored

Flavored

Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

The study segments the UHT Milk Market industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

UHT Milk Market Research Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/321

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/321

Benefits of Purchasing Global UHT Milk Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Explore UHT Milk Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. UHT Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. UHT Milk Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in the eCommerce sector of the developing countries

4.2.2.2. Rise in online grocery shopping

4.2.2.3. Poor cold chain setup in developing countries

4.2.2.4. Advancement in the pasteurization technology

4.2.2.5. Growing demand for UHT processed and aseptically packaged dairy foods

4.2.2.6. Increasing demand among consumers for ready-to-eat

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High price of the flavored UHT milk

4.2.3.2. Loss of product quality and manufacturing issues

4.2.3.3. Chances of depreciation of the nutritional value

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. UHT Milk Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Volume (Million Liters)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Flavored

5.1.2. Unflavored

Chapter 6. UHT Milk Market By Fat Content Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Volume (Million Liters)

6.1. Fat Content Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.1.1. Whole

6.1.2. Semi Skimmed

6.1.3. Skimmed

Chapter 7. UHT Milk Market Regional Outlook

7.1. UHT Milk Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Market By Product, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.2.1.1. Flavored

7.2.1.2. Unflavored

7.2.2. Market By Fat Content, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.2.2.1. Whole

7.2.2.2. Semi Skimmed

7.2.2.3. Skimmed

7.2.3. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.2.3.1. US

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Market By Product, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.3.1.1. Flavored

7.3.1.2. Unflavored

7.3.2. Market By Fat Content, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.3.2.1. Whole

7.3.2.2. Semi Skimmed

7.3.2.3. Skimmed

7.3.3. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.3.3.1. Germany

7.3.3.2. France

7.3.3.3. U.K.

7.3.3.4. BENELUX

7.3.3.5. Italy

7.3.3.6. Spain

7.3.3.7. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Market By Product, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.4.1.1. Flavored

7.4.1.2. Unflavored

7.4.2. Market By Fat Content, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.4.2.1. Whole

7.4.2.2. Semi Skimmed

7.4.2.3. Skimmed

7.4.3. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.4.3.1. China

7.4.3.2. Japan

7.4.3.3. South Korea

7.4.3.4. India

7.4.3.5. Rest of APAC

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Market By Product, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.5.1.1. Flavored

7.5.1.2. Unflavored

7.5.2. Market By Fat Content, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.5.2.1. Whole

7.5.2.2. Semi Skimmed

7.5.2.3. Skimmed

7.5.3. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.5.3.1. Brazil

7.5.3.2. Rest of LATAM

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.1. Market By Product, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.6.1.1. Flavored

7.6.1.2. Unflavored

7.6.2. Market By Fat Content, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.6.2.1. Whole

7.6.2.2. Semi Skimmed

7.6.2.3. Skimmed

7.6.3. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, (USD Billion) (Million Liters)

7.6.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.2. UAE

7.6.3.3. South Africa

7.6.3.4. Rest of MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3. Competitor’s Positioning

8.4. Strategy Benchmarking

8.5. Vendor Landscape

8.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

8.5.1.1. North America

8.5.1.2. Europe

8.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1.5. Latin America

8.5.2. Distributors

8.5.2.1. North America

8.5.2.2. Europe

8.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.5.2.5. Latin America

8.5.3. Others

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Nestlé S.A.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.1.4. Financials

9.1.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.2. Lactalis Group

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.2.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.2.4. Financials

9.2.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.3. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.3.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.4. Financials

9.3.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.4. Danone S.A.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.4.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.4. Financials

9.4.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.5. Arla Foods

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.5.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.5.4. Financials

9.5.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.6. Amcor plc

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.6.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.6.4. Financials

9.6.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.7. Savencia Fromage & Dairy

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.7.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.7.4. Financials

9.7.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.8. Sodiaal Group

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.8.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.8.4. Financials

9.8.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.9. Clover Industries Limited

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.9.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.9.4. Financials

9.9.5. Emergen Research Insights

9.10. Almarai Company

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Product & Service Offerings

9.10.3. Strategic Initiatives

9.10.4. Financials

9.10.5. Emergen Research Insights

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Automotive Sensors Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market

DApps Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dapps-market

3D Printing Materials Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-materials-market

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-refinish-coatings-market

Carbon Nanotube Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-nanotube-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

UHT Milk Market Size – USD 61.56 billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for cold storage in the developing countries