AB59 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17
WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act Relating to: applications for the full-time open enrollment program in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years and the family income requirement for the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program in the 2021-22 school year. (FE)
Status: A - Vetoed
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 20, Noes 12
|354
|5/11/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 60, Noes 36
|273
