AB173 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17
WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to amend 7.30 (3) (a) and 12.60 (1) (a); and to create 7.30 (7), 12.085 and 12.13 (3) (zp) of the statutes; Relating to: private resources used for election administration, appointment of election officials, and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - Vetoed
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 18, Noes 14
|354
|5/11/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 60, Noes 36
|277
