AB191 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to repeal 70.13 (3), 70.13 (7), 70.35, 70.36 and 70.47 (15); to renumber 79.096 (1); to renumber and amend 79.096 (2) (a); to amend 26.03 (1m) (b) (intro.), 70.17 (1), 79.096 (3) and 978.05 (6) (a); and to create 70.111 (28), 70.17 (3), 79.096 (1) (b) and 79.096 (2) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the personal property tax and making an appropriation. (FE)

