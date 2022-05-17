Submit Release
AB239 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to create 196.504 (2g) and 196.504 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: the use of certain federal funds for broadband expansion grants. (FE)

Status: A - Vetoed

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
5/17/2022 Asm. Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82  
4/14/2021 Sen. Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 18, Noes 13 261
4/13/2021 Asm. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 57, Noes 37 231

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab239

