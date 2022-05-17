AB293 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17
WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to create 20.932, 175.36 and 946.77 of the statutes; Relating to: restrictions on enforcing federal laws regulating firearms, firearm accessories, and ammunition, the use of public resources to confiscate firearms, and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Vetoed
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82
|6/22/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing requirement waived by committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 18 (1m), Ayes 5, Noes 0
|376
|6/9/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 61, Noes 36
|321
