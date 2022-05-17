AB336 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17
WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to amend 108.04 (2) (bb) (intro.) and 108.04 (2) (bd) (intro.); and to create 108.04 (2) (be) of the statutes; Relating to: participation in federal unemployment benefit programs and work search requirements for unemployment insurance. (FE)
Status: A - Vetoed
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82
|7/27/2021 Asm.
|Refused to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor, Ayes 59, Noes 37
|431
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 20, Noes 12
|355
