AB369 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act Relating to: timeline for local redistricting in Wisconsin following the 2020 federal decennial census.

Status: A - Vetoed

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
5/17/2022 Asm. Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82  
6/23/2021 Sen. Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 18, Noes 12 384
6/16/2021 Asm. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 59, Noes 38 346

History

Date / House Action Journal
6/1/2021 Asm. Introduced by Committee on State Affairs 305
6/1/2021 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs 305
6/2/2021 Asm. Public hearing held  
6/8/2021 Asm. Executive action taken  
6/9/2021 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on State Affairs, Ayes 9, Noes 4 320
6/9/2021 Asm. Referred to committee on Rules 320
6/9/2021 Asm. Placed on calendar 6-16-2021 by Committee on Rules  
6/16/2021 Asm. Read a second time 346
6/16/2021 Asm. Ordered to a third reading 346
6/16/2021 Asm. Rules suspended 346
6/16/2021 Asm. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 59, Noes 38 346
6/16/2021 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged 346
6/17/2021 Sen. Received from Assembly 371
6/21/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to committee on Senate Organization 375
6/21/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling  
6/22/2021 Sen. Public hearing requirement waived by committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 18 (1m), Ayes 5, Noes 0 376
6/22/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 6-23-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 377
6/23/2021 Sen. Read a second time 384
6/23/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 384
6/23/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 384
6/23/2021 Sen. Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 18, Noes 12 384
6/23/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 385
6/23/2021 Asm. Received from Senate concurred in 372
6/24/2021 Asm. Report correctly enrolled on 6-24-2021 372
7/8/2021 Asm. Presented to the Governor on 7-8-2021 394
7/9/2021 Asm. Report vetoed by the Governor on 7-9-2021 414
11/15/2021 Asm. Referred to committee on Rules 583
5/17/2022 Asm. Placed on calendar 5-17-2022 pursuant to Joint Rule 82 (2)(a)  
5/17/2022 Asm. Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82  

