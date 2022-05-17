AB383 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17
WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act Relating to: school district membership in an interscholastic athletic association in the 2021-22 school year.
Status: A - Vetoed
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82
|6/22/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing requirement waived by committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 18 (1m), Ayes 5, Noes 0
|376
|6/22/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 60, Noes 38
|365
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|6/7/2021 Asm.
|Introduced by Representatives Kuglitsch, Dittrich, Brandtjen, Duchow, Edming, Knodl, Magnafici, Murphy, Pronschinske and Rozar;
cosponsored by Senators Jagler, Roth, Ballweg, Nass, Stroebel and Wimberger
|311
|6/7/2021 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Education
|311
|6/15/2021 Asm.
|Public hearing held
|6/16/2021 Asm.
|Executive action taken
|6/16/2021 Asm.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Education, Ayes 9, Noes 5
|335
|6/16/2021 Asm.
|Referred to committee on Rules
|335
|6/16/2021 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 6-22-2021 by Committee on Rules
|6/22/2021 Asm.
|Read a second time
|365
|6/22/2021 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|365
|6/22/2021 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|365
|6/22/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 60, Noes 38
|365
|6/22/2021 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|365
|6/22/2021 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|378
|6/22/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing requirement waived by committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 18 (1m), Ayes 5, Noes 0
|376
|6/22/2021 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 6-23-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|377
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Read a second time
|384
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|384
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|384
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and concurred in
|384
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|385
|6/23/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate concurred in
|372
|6/24/2021 Asm.
|Report correctly enrolled on 6-24-2021
|372
|7/2/2021 Asm.
|Presented to the Governor on 7-2-2021
|394
|7/8/2021 Asm.
|Report vetoed by the Governor on 7-8-2021
|395
|11/15/2021 Asm.
|Referred to committee on Rules
|583
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 5-17-2022 pursuant to Joint Rule 82 (2)(a)
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82
