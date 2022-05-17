Submit Release
AB407 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to repeal 13.15 (2) (a); to amend 13.15 (2) (title), 13.22, 13.90 (1) (intro.) and 13.90 (1m) (a); and to create 13.97, 20.923 (4) (f) 6f., 20.923 (6) (fm) and 230.08 (2) (fr) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a Legislative Human Resources Office. (FE)

Status: A - Vetoed

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
6/23/2021 Asm. Introduced by Joint Committee on Finance 372
6/23/2021 Asm. Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance 372
6/23/2021 Asm. Public hearing held  
6/23/2021 Asm. Executive action taken  
6/28/2021 Asm. Report passage recommended by Joint Committee on Finance, Ayes 14, Noes 0 377
6/28/2021 Asm. Referred to calendar of 6-29-2021 pursuant to Assembly Rule 93 377
6/29/2021 Asm. Fiscal estimate received  
6/29/2021 Asm. Read a second time 384
6/29/2021 Asm. Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Vos 384
6/29/2021 Asm. Assembly Amendment 1 adopted 384
6/29/2021 Asm. Ordered to a third reading 384
6/29/2021 Asm. Rules suspended 384
6/29/2021 Asm. Read a third time and passed 384
6/29/2021 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged 384
6/30/2021 Sen. Received from Assembly 401
6/30/2021 Sen. Public hearing requirement waived by committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 18 (1m), Ayes 5, Noes 0 399
6/30/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 6-30-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 399
6/30/2021 Sen. Read a second time 403
6/30/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 403
6/30/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 403
6/30/2021 Sen. Read a third time and concurred in 403
6/30/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 405
7/1/2021 Asm. Received from Senate concurred in 392
7/1/2021 Asm. Report correctly enrolled on 7-1-2021 392
7/2/2021 Asm. Presented to the Governor on 7-2-2021 by directive of the Speaker 393
7/8/2021 Asm. Report vetoed by the Governor on 7-8-2021 397
5/17/2022 Asm. Placed on calendar 5-17-2022 pursuant to Joint Rule 82 (2)(a)  
5/17/2022 Asm. Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82  

