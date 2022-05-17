AB407 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17
WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to repeal 13.15 (2) (a); to amend 13.15 (2) (title), 13.22, 13.90 (1) (intro.) and 13.90 (1m) (a); and to create 13.97, 20.923 (4) (f) 6f., 20.923 (6) (fm) and 230.08 (2) (fr) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a Legislative Human Resources Office. (FE)
Status: A - Vetoed
Important Actions (newest first)
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|6/23/2021 Asm.
|Introduced by Joint Committee on Finance
|372
|6/23/2021 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance
|372
|6/23/2021 Asm.
|Public hearing held
|6/23/2021 Asm.
|Executive action taken
|6/28/2021 Asm.
|Report passage recommended by Joint Committee on Finance, Ayes 14, Noes 0
|377
|6/28/2021 Asm.
|Referred to calendar of 6-29-2021 pursuant to Assembly Rule 93
|377
|6/29/2021 Asm.
|Fiscal estimate received
|6/29/2021 Asm.
|Read a second time
|384
|6/29/2021 Asm.
|Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Vos
|384
|6/29/2021 Asm.
|Assembly Amendment 1 adopted
|384
|6/29/2021 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|384
|6/29/2021 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|384
|6/29/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed
|384
|6/29/2021 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|384
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|401
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing requirement waived by committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 18 (1m), Ayes 5, Noes 0
|399
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 6-30-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|399
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Read a second time
|403
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|403
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|403
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and concurred in
|403
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|405
|7/1/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate concurred in
|392
|7/1/2021 Asm.
|Report correctly enrolled on 7-1-2021
|392
|7/2/2021 Asm.
|Presented to the Governor on 7-2-2021 by directive of the Speaker
|393
|7/8/2021 Asm.
|Report vetoed by the Governor on 7-8-2021
|397
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 5-17-2022 pursuant to Joint Rule 82 (2)(a)
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82
