Investing in stronger surgical care

CANADA, May 17 - People needing surgery at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) will have increased access to care as the provincial government has approved the business plan for the second phase of expansion, adding 13 new operating rooms (ORs) and 39 new perioperative patient bays at the facility.

The project is the latest step in government’s plan to improve surgical services. In May 2021, the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Surgical Centre at VGH opened with 16 state-of-the-art operating rooms and a 40-bay pre-operative and post-operative recovery area. After the expansion, the suite will have a total of 30 operating rooms and 79 perioperative bays, as well as upgraded infrastructure, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing.

“We know how important it is for people to have timely access to surgical care, not only now, while COVID-19 is having an impact, but in the years ahead,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The expansion at VGH is expected to increase the number of surgeries performed from the current 14,000 per year to more than 18,000 per year, for an increase of 4,000 surgeries annually.”

The 13 new leading-edge operating rooms will be equipped with the latest life-saving medical technology. A larger, universal design will enable surgical teams to perform any surgery in any room, maximizing efficiency. They will also continue to meet the enhanced infection controls that have been put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The older section of the VGH operating room suite is outdated and lacks proper space.

The new 39-bed consolidated pre- and post-operative unit will support the new ORs by providing more space for patients, care teams and necessary equipment, and will improve the continuity of patient care.

The project is expected to be complete by 2028. Approximately 1,800 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs will be created during construction.

The project cost is approximately $332.18 million and will be shared between the provincial government and the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

Quotes:

Vivian Eliopoulos, president and chief executive officer, Vancouver Coastal Health –

“Our new operating rooms at VGH will feature best-in-class technology and equipment, and allow us to provide safe, quality care to any patient in any room, regardless of the complexity or specialized nature of the care required. We’re grateful for the immense support of the Ministry of Health and the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation in helping us expand our surgical services to meet the needs of B.C. residents.”

Angela Chapman, president and chief executive officer, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation –

“Our Future of Surgery campaign has garnered tremendous donor support from across the province. Patients and staff are already benefiting from the surgical transformation at both UBC Hospital and the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Surgical Centre at VGH. We look forward to continuing our efforts to raise vital funds for this next phase of surgical renovations, supporting Vancouver Coastal Health to improve patient recoveries and save lives.”