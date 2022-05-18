THE FAIRMONT OLYMPIC IS AMONGST THE ACCOR PROPERTIES AWARDED AT THE SECOND EDITION OF THE LIV HOSPITALITY DESIGN AWARDS
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3C Awards Group is pleased to formally announce the winners of the 2nd Edition of the LIV Hospitality design awards.
INTERIOR DESIGN OF THE YEAR – LIVING SPACE The Fairmont Olympic - Grand Restoration Company: MG2 Lead Designer: Lazáro Rosa-Violán & Pedro Gámez Project Location: Seattle, USA Photo Credit: The Fairmont Olympic
Bodumas Overwater Seafood Restaurant Company: MOTIV Studio Lead Designer: Pawel Podwojewski Project Location: Noonu atoll, Republic of Maldives Photo Credit: Movenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives
ibis Styles Sarajevo Company: MIXD Lead Designer: Piotr Kalinowski Project Location: Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Photo Credit: Studio Pion
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is celebrating the quality and diversity of the architectural ventures and interior design projects shaping the worldwide hospitality industry today. The LIV Awards program is an inclusive platform, pursuing exceptional projects within the living and eating spaces, from co-living, boutique hotels to beach resorts, from fine dining restaurants and lounges to pop-up bars.
The jury panel composed of 41 talented and experienced professionals, prominent academics, entrepreneurs, and developers in the Hospitality, Architecture, and Interior Design fields has selected the winners from over 400 submissions from 43 countries.
The judges evaluated each project based on their own merit; rewarding the most pioneering and ground breaking designs and selecting those which stand out, based on new concepts, innovations, sustainability initiatives and property design stories.
The Fairmont Olympic in Seattle, designed by MG2, received the grand title of “Interior Design of the Year”.
“We are honored to receive this award as it recognizes the forward-thinking vision put forth by the hotel’s owners, the project designers, the hotel operating team and the Fairmont brand,” said Sheldon Froc, Director, Interior Design, North & Central America, Accor.
“From the outset of the project, the Fairmont Olympic Hotel’s restoration sought to provide a space where guests and locals could enjoy the hotel’s rich heritage from a new perspective with the introduction of a lively bar in the lobby’s lounge area. The new Olympic Bar adds color, lighting and luxurious layering all while respecting the history and heritage of the surrounding interior. These traditional elements are contrasted further by the introduction of a kinetic art installation that draws inspiration from the hotel's historic ship logo. Altogether, this transformation is the beginning of a new chapter in the timeless tale of the hotel that will, undoubtedly, be enjoyed for many years to come.”
The range of work was astounding with Accor honorees in Architecture category: Bodumas Overwater Seafood Restaurant of the Movenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives designed by MOTIV Studio. In Interior Design, the design company MIXD was awarded for the ibis Styles Sarajevo designed by Piotr Kalinowski, Mercure Antwerp City Centre designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman won in the City Destination category.
Other honorees receiving an “Honorable Mention” included The Mondrian Hotel West Hollywood by Dawson Design Associates, the new Movenpick Hotel Dubai designed by M Atelier.
"At the LIV Hospitality Design Awards, we strive to support and promote inspired projects and innovation by professional and emerging designers from around the world. Assembling in one platform outstanding properties from Brazil, Kenya to Portugal and Dubai. This program will continue to define the future of design excellence in the Hospitality industry," said Astrid Hébert, program director.
A full list LIV Hospitality Design Awards winners can be viewed HERE.
About the LIV Hospitality Design Awards
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is a sibling program of the LIT Lighting Design Award (LIT), SIT Furniture Design Award (SIT), and The BLT Built Design Awards, all focusing on Architecture, Interior Design and Lighting, which have emerged as some of the most well-known Design Prize today.
LIV Hospitality Design Awards is a program under the 3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. The company represents today’s diversity and innovation in Lighting Design, Furniture Design, Sport Design, Interior Design, and Architecture. Each brand is a symbol of design excellence around the world, showcasing Professional and Emerging designers’ work to over 100 expert jury members.
3C Awards is owned by Three C Group GmbH, a Swiss-registered company.
