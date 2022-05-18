Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Industry Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges Forecast Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 725.9 million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 17.9%

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Size Worth USD 2.71 Billion By 2027 ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market was valued at USD 725.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 17.9%. Metastatic urothelial carcinoma is one of the leading cancer-related death across the globe. Metastasis is the leading cause of cancer-related treatment failure and cancer-related deaths. With the advancement in genetics, based on big data analyses, a collection of 150 critical pro-metastatic genes was studied and identified.

Furthermore, technological advances in imaging and cancer cell detection have improved dramatically, owing to increased demand in the near future. Bladder cancer is the commonest urinary tract malignant disease. An estimated nearly 70,980 new cases of bladder cancer occurred with 14,330 deaths in the United States in 2009, and the prevalence is increasing. In Western Countries, Urothelial carcinoma accounts for nearly 90% of cases of bladder cancer. Additionally, squamous cell carcinoma is the most common bladder cancer in eastern Africa and the Middle East. Refined imaging has led to more precise staging, coupled with advancements in surgical technique and improved chemotherapeutic regimens.

The report studies the historical data of the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Key participants in the market include Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.

key findings from the report suggest

Various collaborations among market players are expected to fuel the industry growth and are known to have anticipated market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Johnson & Johnson acquired Taris Biomedical with a focus on transforming the treatment of bladder cancer. This would indeed help in strengthening market dynamics during the forecast period. The acquisition would particularly help to expand itself in the near future.

Rigorous research in the metastatic urothelial carcinoma industry has contributed to the high growth of the market of the industry. Furthermore, bladder cancer is the sixth most prevalent disease, with an estimated 330,380 new cases and 123,051 deaths from bladder cancer worldwide.

Product approval is expected to show a promising outcome in the years to come. For instance, In July 2020, the FDA has approved avelumab (Bavencio). The drug is known for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that has not progressed with first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen research has segmented the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, end use and region:

By Treatment Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Intravesical Therapy

By Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Urine Lab Tests

Cystoscopy

Intravenous pyelogram (IVP)

Biopsy

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Oncology Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

