Stratos Partners With Atlas to Power Global Decentralized Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratos is excited to announce the strategic partnership with Atlas Technology Management (Atlas) to expand its worldwide network footprint. This long-term partnership holds special promise for the decentralized infrastructure sector.
Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that offers a broad range of value-added services, including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support, and storage for the Web 3 ecosystem.
At the core of this collaboration is establishing a global computing network, thus achieving more powerful and sustainable node services for the Stratos network globally.
"We need a strong network partnership if Stratos is to advance the decentralization for Web3 and Metaverse. By forming this partnership with Atlas, we strengthen Stratos network capabilities by adding enterprise-level distributed computing infrastructure," said Bin Zhu, Founder of Stratos.
Raymond Yuan, Founder, and Chairman of Atlas, said, “Reliable and secure infrastructure is the essential foundation for maintaining a healthy and vibrant Web 3 ecosystem. We're very excited to work with Stratos to support the decentralization of its network and contribute to enhancing the long-term robustness of the Web3 ecosystem that it is actively helping to grow.”
As a pioneer of decentralization, Atlas positions strategically to lead the migration of computing infrastructure from Web2 to Web3. Stratos data mesh as the next generation fully decentralized architecture is a fundamental technology of this digital economy.
The Stratos and Atlas partnership will initially focus on:
1. Deploy 3 types of nodes (Blockchain Node, Meta Node, SDS Node) to cover 3 layers of consensus and provide high-performance blockchain service and storage service to the blockchain industry and traditional industry.
2. Offer decentralized CDN services to speed up video, music, NFT, and other digital content delivery performance.
Atlas will play a crucial role in building Stratos decentralized infrastructure as an ecosystem partner and node provider, thanks to its multifaceted experience and established leadership in the infrastructure-as-service industry.
About Stratos
Stratos is the next generation of decentralized Data Mesh that provides a scalable, reliable, self-balanced storage, database, and computation network. Stratos strives to provide solid infrastructure and make decentralized data adoption easier for the blockchain industry and Web 3.0.
Stratos is best positioned to support data storage and adoption for developers and users in this ever-expanding digital economy. Stratos’s unique Proof-of-Traffic consensus rewards network participants and contributors with network traffic.
About Atlas
Singapore headquartered, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that offers a broad range of value-added services, including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web 3 ecosystem.
The company's main revenue stream comes from maintaining and supplying computing capacity across blockchain networks. Currently, Atlas operates in North America, Asia, and Europe with plans to expand operations further. Atlas is one of the largest companies in application specific computing (ASIC).
