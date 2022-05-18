Natural Sweeteners Market Emerging Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for low calorie natural sweeteners and availability of healthier food choices are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Natural Sweeteners Market Size – USD 2.9 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – High demand for stevia” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis, the global natural sweeteners market size was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD 5.3 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.7% over 2022-2030. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the potential health risks associated with long-term use of artificial sweeteners and increasing inclination towards natural sugar alternatives is expected to drive natural sweeteners market.

Natural sweetening agents are derived from natural ingredients such as maple syrup, stevia and others and are much healthier as compared to counterparts. Honey, another natural sweetener, is free from artificial additives and is a good substitute for sugar in tea, coffee, yogurts and others. Also, honey was the first natural sweetener that has various biological properties such as antibacterial and antioxidant. In addition, erythritol is another natural sweetener, that tastes very much like sugar and is found in certain fruits. Erythritol does not spike insulin or blood sugar levels in the human body.

The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Want to learn more on the Natural Sweeteners market growth? Request for a Sample now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/550

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as 𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐋𝐲𝐥𝐞, 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐞, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐮𝐛 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐚, 𝐀𝐃𝐌, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐲𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂. 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Food & beverage segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to high consumption of natural sugar in a variety of food and beverage products. Rising demand for low-calorie natural sweetening products among consumers and rising investments in development and innovation of an array of new products by key market players are also factors expected to boost market growth.

Confectionery & gum segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Stevia can be used as a replacement for sugar in almost all baking items. It is 200 times sweeter than sugar and all natural sweeteners. Stevia also aids in maintaining a healthy diet and is ideal for making shortbreads and crisp cookies.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies offering natural sweeteners, as well as easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs, opening up high potential opportunities in countries in the region

Read more on the global Natural Sweeteners market report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/natural-sweeteners-market

The report further segments the global Natural Sweeteners market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of type, end-use, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stevia

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Sweet proteins

Other types

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bakery products

Confectioneries & gums

Spreads

Beverages

Dairy products

Frozen desserts

Tabletop sweeteners

Pharmaceutical products

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Natural Sweeteners Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Quick Buy—Natural Sweeteners Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/550

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Natural Sweeteners market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

enterprise data management market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/enterprise-data-management-market

agriculture analytics market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-analytics-market

ir spectroscopy market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ir-spectroscopy-market

streaming analytics market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/streaming-analytics-market

edge artificial intelligence software market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/edge-artificial-intelligence-software-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

The global natural sweeteners market size reached USD 2.9 Billion in 2021