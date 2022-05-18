Space DC-DC Converter Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing deployment of small satellites and increasing space DC-DC converter miniaturization are some key factors driving global space DC-DC converter market

Space DC-DC Converter Market Size – USD 32.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Rising development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The space DC-DC converter market size reached USD 32.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving global space DC-DC converter market revenue growth are increasing deployment of small satellites and increasing miniaturization of space DC-DC converters. Development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

For space design applications, thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters provide unique size, weight, efficiency, and cost savings. Because these are available in various power levels, output voltage/current rates, built-in functional capabilities, and form factor combinations, these are suitable building block modules that match the commercial equivalents' brick design. With thorough design analyses and validation record-keeping, next-generation hybrid bricks provide design solutions with significant cost savings and decreased design time.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Space DC-DC Converter market is expected to reach USD 59.1 million in 2028 from its valuation of USD 32.1 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Space DC-DC Converter Market and Profiled in the Report are:

STMicroelectronics N.V., Astronics Corporation, AJ's Power Source, Inc. (AJPS), Thales Group, Vicor Corporation, Airbus Group SE, Texas Instruments Incorporated, SynQor, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Renesas Electronics Corporation

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Space DC-DC Converter market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

key findings from the report suggest

Environmental monitoring systems segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of low-earth-orbit satellites used for monitoring.

Rovers & spacecraft landers segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rovers are terrestrial surface exploration equipment that are developed to move over the solid surface of a planet and other celestial objects. Certain rovers are developed as ground vehicles to transfer members of a human spaceflight team, while others are robots that are partially or completely autonomous.

Middle East & Africa is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. due to rising demand for navigational and communications satellites in countries in the region.

The report further divides the Space DC-DC Converter market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Space DC-DC Converter market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global space DC-DC converter on the basis of platform, type, form factor, application, input voltage, output voltage, output power, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes

Capsules & Cargos

Rovers & Spacecraft Landers

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Isolated

Non-Isolated

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Enclosed

Chassis Mount

Discrete

Brick

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electric Power Subsystem

Attitude & Orbital Control System

Command & Data Handling System

Surface Mobility & Navigation Systems

Environmental Monitoring Systems

Power Conditioning Unit

Satellite Thermal Power Box

Others

The study segments the Space DC-DC Converter industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

