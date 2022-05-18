Non-woven Fabrics Market to Record an Impressive Growth USD 105.03 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Product (Polypropylene, Nylon, Polyesters, Carded Polyester), Technology (Spunmelt, Air Laid, Dry Laid, Wet-Laid, Carded), Application (Construction, Hygiene, Upholstery, Automotive, Filtration), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to grow from USD 52.76 billion in 2019 to USD 105.03 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show the highest share in the market, owing to increasing birth rate in India and China and growing income levels. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan is also anticipated to dominate the market growth, owing to the rising aging population. Increasing production of hygiene products such as baby diapers influences the rising birth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. India and China are expecting higher growth, due to rapid industrialization and growing population. North America is estimated to witness significant market growth, owing to rising production output and rebound in construction activities. The market in the Middle East is relatively small but is expected to show significant growth, due to increasing nonwoven fabrics application in construction and hygiene.

Some of the notable players in the market are AVGOL, PEGAS, First Quality, DuPont, Chevron Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Freudenberg, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray, Polymer Group Incorporation, Ahlstrom Incorporation, Fiberweb, Providencia, Fitesa, Fibertex, and Mitsui.

The product segment includes polypropylene, nylon, polyesters, and carded polyester. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics segment is estimated to witness the highest growth, followed by polyester. The polypropylene market is attributed to its properties that can be modified by auxiliary chemicals and its availability in variety of grades. Polyester segment is anticipated to grow, due to growing penetration in agriculture, automotive, surgical, and medical equipments. Carded polyester will also witness significant growth in the market, owing to uniformly aligned fibres. Based on technology, the market is segmented into spunmelt, air-laid, dry-laid, wet-laid, and carded. Dry Laid technology segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to its application in hygiene, medical, packaging industry, and automobiles. The application segment includes construction, hygiene, upholstery, automotive, filtration. The hygiene segment is expected to dominate the market growth, owing to a change in lifestyle and personal care and hygiene are given utmost importance.

The factors driving the market are a significant change in lifestyle and increasing demand for personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, diapers, and adult incontinence products. Low maintenance cost in road construction is projected to boost the market demand. Nonwoven fabrics are also used in automobile industry, due to its durability, moldability, and being lightweight. The lack of awareness among consumers is expected to hamper the market growth. Thus, the market is expected to show a significant growth due to the increasing use of automotive, hygiene, and healthcare products.

The global nonwoven fabrics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

