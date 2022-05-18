Advanced driver-assistance systems and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size Worth USD 118.03 Billion By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing automotive industry has proliferated rising need for safety of the vehicle as well as the passengers, thus in turn foserting the growth of the market.

Advanced driver-assistance systems and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size – USD 24.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing automotive industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Advanced driver-assistance systems and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of Advanced driver-assistance systems and Autonomous Driving Components market.

The rising number of government initiatives globally related to the safety of the vehicles coupled with the rising demand for safe and efficient vehicles are the major factors attributing to the growth of the ADAS market over the forecasted period.

Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment. Meeting analog information related to temperature and pressure of automobiles for use by their digital control units is critical to meet desired fuel-efficiency and emission regulations. These sensors help vehicle’s engines in burning fuel more efficiently by providing precise data to engines to improve the fuel efficiency according to requirements of the vehicles.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete Advanced driver-assistance systems and Autonomous Driving Components report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/93

Key Findings from the Advanced driver-assistance systems and Autonomous Driving Components Report Suggest:

LiDAR sensor is one of the most crucial sensors for autonomous vehicles. Companies, such as Toyota, Uber, and Alphabet, among others, who are testing self-driving and autonomous vehicles, are heavily relying on LiDAR sensors to track vehicles on comprehensive maps to navigate quickly and identify other vehicles and pedestrians easily.

The passenger car segment is forecast to retain its leading place in the industry owing to the augmenting need for safe, efficient, and high-performing vehicles in the developed and developing nations.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominating market during the projected timeframe, with China being the key revenue-generating region in the industry. The implementation of automotive sensors and ADAS has also seen a massive surge in other APAC regions such as Japan, India, and South Korea

Prominent players in the industry are Veoneer, Robert Bosch, Aptiv, Denso, Continental AG, Analog Devices., Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, and Magna International, among others.

TTTech Auto, a leader in the autonomous driving’s safety software platform, in January 2020, announced it had gained a controlling stake of Red Pine Software, a Turkish software firm with expertise in ADAS. The acquisition enabled TTTech Auto to augment its software development ability for ADAS and an automated driving series project that feature MotionWise, its flagship component.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/93

For this report, Emergen Research has categorized the Global Advanced driver-assistance systems and Autonomous Driving Components Market based on system, vehicle type, propulsion, type, and region:

System Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automatic Emergency Braking

Cross-Traffic Alert

Traffic Jam Assist

Driver Monitoring System

Adaptive Front Light

Adaptive Cruise Control

Forward Collision Warning

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Departure Assistance

Road Sign Recognition

Intelligent Park Assistance

Pedestrian Detection System

Night Vision System

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gasoline Powered

Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser

Infrared Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Radar Sensor

Image Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Capacitive Sensor

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adas-and-autonomous-driving-components-market

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

Significant Features of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report:

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Request customization of the report:

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

in-vehicle infotainment market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market

automotive aftermarket market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-aftermarket

automotive intelligent lighting market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-intelligent-lighting-market

electric vehicle ecu market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-ecu-market

automotive regenerative braking systems market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-regenerative-braking-systems-market

battery recycling market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-recycling-market

autonomous vehicle market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-vehicle-market

electric vehicle fast charging system market

https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-fast-charging-system-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Advanced driver-assistance systems and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size Worth USD 118.03 Billion By 2027