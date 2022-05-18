Polysorbate Market Overview, Trend, Segmentation, Industry Analysis by Production, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for cosmetic products and increasing application of polysorbate in the food industry are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 1,015.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – The rise in the applications of polysorbate in medicine manufacturing like vaccines and vitamin oils.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polysorbate Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,425.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The polysorbate market is forecasted to grow substantially due to the growing applications of polysorbates in food products like ice creams to avoid rapid melting, in cakes to preserve smooth appearance without separation, and even to use powdered cocoa mix in hot drinks. Besides, the increasing application in cosmetic manufacturing is expected to further propel the market growth. However, emulsifying properties are also present in numerous organic alternates, like ethanol and oils. It is a key factor that is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers. The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Due to the increasing use of this type of polysorbate in the cosmetics industry, the Polysorbate 20 segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This drug can be used as a solubilizing agent in oil-in-water emulsification and as a moisturizing agent in skincare products.

The excipient segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period since polysorbate is used as an excipient in some Canadian and European flu vaccines.

Throughout the forecast period, the cosmetic sector is anticipated to hold the largest market owing to the wide uses of polysorbate in cosmetic product manufacturing. Over the forecast period, the food segment is expected to experience substantial growth. In food processing, polysorbates 60 and 80 are the most widely used.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand among users for personal care products, and since ice creams are widely retailed and consumed in the region.

Key participants include Carus Corporation, NOF EUROPE GmbH, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Croda International plc, TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Solenis LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Gulf Care Factory, and Guangdong Runhua Chemistry Co., Ltd., among others.

In July 2020, Croda International Plc announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. This deal will strengthen Croda’s product portfolio and services.

Due to the growing use of polysorbate to prepare products for hair growth and in the baking industry, the syrup segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Polysorbate Market on the basis of product, type, usage, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Syrups

Injections

Tablets & Capsules

Ointments

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Polysorbate 20

Polysorbate 40

Polysorbate 60

Polysorbate 80

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Excipient

Solubilizer

Emulsifier

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Regional Analysis of the Polysorbate Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Polysorbate market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Polysorbate market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

