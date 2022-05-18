Submit Release
Market Street on ramp to I-70 Eastbound Closed Monday, May 23rd

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the Market Street on ramp to I-70 Eastbound will be closed on Monday May 23, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This

closure is being implemented to perform work on the overhead structure. Emergency vehicle passage will be accommodated during this closure.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.

